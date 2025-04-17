ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins changed his opinion on who should win this year’s DPOY award, voting for Oklahoma City Thunder guard Lu Dort over Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green, and explained why. After Perkins called the 2024-25 Thunder the best team in franchise history, he’s been watching the games closely, pinpointing the difference between Dort and Green.

Perkins explained why he changed his DPOY vote via the Road Trippin podcast.

“I’m watching that game, and I’m watching Draymond guard Zubac, and when they throw it into that low block, guess what I see coming? A trap! So I’m like no, no, no,” Perkins said. “If you’re the Defensive Player of the Year, there’s no help. There’s no help, I got him straight up. There’s no double-teaming on that.”

Then, Perkins read Dort's impact on some of the opposing team’s first options this season.

“The Lu Dort effect. Devin Booker for the season: 25 points per game. Against OKC, 15 points per game,” Perkins added. “Cade Cunningham: 25 points per game on the season. Against OKC, Lu Dort, 11 points per game. Luka Doncic 27 points per game. Against OKC, 16. LeBron James: 24 points per game. Against OKC, 12.”

Richard Jefferson jokingly asked Perkins if Dort had to defend Lakers’ Doncic and James.

“I don’t know but the way they framed it up it looked damn good,” Perkins quipped. “So when I get to my ballot, I’m like number one defensive team in the league and everything, I’ve got to go with Lu Dort. But I did vote Draymond second.”

Kendrick Perkins believes the league’s Defensive Player of the Year should never need help on defense. The Thunder have the best defensive rating in the NBA this season, at 106.6. The Magic are the second-best, at 109.1.

Lu Dort’s passionate take on guards getting neglected for DPOY

Thunder veteran Lu Dort shared his take on DPOY and its history of regularly honoring bigs over guards. Dort believes that guards should be highlighted for the award over forwards and centers in today's NBA.

“A lot of people can say that the game has changed. There’s way more in the game now than just blocking shots at the rim,” Dort said. “So many teams that play a lot of actions in the perimeter, having guys running off screens, pin-downs, and those types of stuff, and those stuff are like hard to guard. So, that’s the only thing I would say. A lot of stuff that happens on the perimeter and not just at the rim.”

Dort is a candidate along with Warriors’ Draymond Green and Cavs’ Evan Mobley.