OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40+ points in his second consecutive game, as Kenrich Williams says fans should be more appreciative of SGA's back-to-back MVP-caliber seasons. Gilgeous-Alexander's historic 40 points in a 122-102 win against the Milwaukee Bucks was followed up by a 47-point performance in a losing effort as Oklahoma City's 18-point comeback fell short against the Indiana Pacers.

Still, after Friday's 117-114 loss to the Pacers in an NBA Finals rematch, Williams says what Gilgeous-Alexander is doing right now won't truly be appreciated until SGA's career is over, as Kenrich has been blown away by the All-Star guard's production.

“It's just unbelievable. He's playing at an MVP level once again, and I truly don't think that people will appreciate it until he's done playing,” Williams said. “What he's doing right now — how efficient he is, the way he's leading our team — I think that the whole world don't appreciate it the way that they should.”

Kenrich Williams on SGA's MVP-caliber season: "I don't think people will appreciate it until he's done playing… The whole world is just kind of — they don't appreciate it as much as they should"

Williams' 12 points on 5-of-8 attempts, seven rebounds, four assists, one block, and one steal led the Thunder's bench production. Gilgeous-Alexander went 17-of-28 from the floor en route to a game-high 47 points, and 12-for-12 from the free-throw line. He also added four rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block.

All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander combined for 87 points in the Thunder's last two games, as the reigning MVP has stepped his game up amid the defending champions' extended list of injuries. Without All-Star Jalen Williams, starter Isaiah Hartenstein, Alex Caruso, and Aaron Wiggins, Kenrich Williams has been one of coach Mark Daigneault's go-to options for his frontcourt.

Williams, getting a firsthand look at what Gilgeous-Alexander is doing in 2025-26, as he has strengthened his case for back-to-back MVPs, Williams believes fans are taking it all for granted.

“What he's doing right now is unreal. How efficient he is from the guard spot, his availability every night, playing big minutes, showing up each and every game no matter who we play, that's what I mean,” Williams said. “Unbelieveable player and a great guy to go along with that.”

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.0 points on 55.5% shooting, which is a new career-high, 6.3 assists, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game this season.