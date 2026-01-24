Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is playing basketball at a level that doesn't even seem real anymore. Despite a heartbreaking 117-114 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Friday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder superstar put the league on notice by turning in his second straight 40-point masterpiece.

Gilgeous-Alexander was a force of nature at Paycom Center, exploding for 47 points on an incredibly efficient 17-of-28 shooting from the floor. He was a perfect 12-of-12 from the free-throw line, adding four rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes of action.

Following a 40-point outburst against the Milwaukee Bucks earlier in the week, Shai has now notched back-to-back 40-point games, leaving fans and analysts struggling to find new adjectives for his dominance.

Despite the loss… Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was unstoppable for the Thunder. – 47 points

– 4 rebounds

– 4 assists

– 1 steal & block

– 70% true shooting People do not understand what they're watching… 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ba2fVGn4Gu — Thunder Insight (@Thunder_Insight) January 24, 2026

Never seen anything like this. Shai has averaged 43.5 points per game on 70.2 % shooting in the last 2 games. Un MF Real. pic.twitter.com/R9oxIlP1BM — Thunder Lead 🏆 (@ThunderLead) January 24, 2026

Can’t wait to see all the haters watch as he wins the mvp back to back lol BEST IN THE WORLD pic.twitter.com/0PA1hieVs7 — Chase (@ShaiFlayer) January 22, 2026

The social media reaction was immediate and loud. One fan perfectly captured the efficiency, posting, “Never seen anything like this. Shai has averaged 43.5 points per game on 70.2 % shooting in the last 2 games. Un MF Real.”

Even with a banged-up Thunder roster missing key pieces like Jalen Williams and Isaiah Hartenstein, Shai almost willed Oklahoma City to a win against a 10-35 Pacers squad that refused to go away.

Unanimous we don’t even have a chance if he doesn’t play pic.twitter.com/eCJ0AfS0WM — Chase (@ShaiFlayer) January 24, 2026

Pascal Siakam led Indiana with a gritty performance, but the story was Shai’s solo act. “47 on 17/28 in just 35 mins and they still lose to a 10-35 team. Shai is dragging this squad to the moon, give him the MVP already,” another fan noted.

With the Thunder sitting at 37-9 and Shai putting up historic numbers, the sentiment among the OKC faithful is clear: “Shai is unanimous MVP, I hope the voters realize that.”As the race for the league’s highest individual honor heats up, the SGA hype train has left the station.