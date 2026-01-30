For the first time since December, Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein will be in uniform for Thursday’s Western Conference Finals rematch against the Minnesota Timberwolves. After facing the Toronto Raptors and the New Orleans Pelicans without half a dozen of coach Mark Daigneault’s rotation, Hartenstein returns to the frontcourt, alongside Chet Holmgren.

Thunder guard Isaiah Joe discussed the significance of having Hartenstein back in the fold ahead of a challenging two-game road trip, starting against the Timberwolves and ending against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.

“It helps with size. It helps with everything — he’s an all-around player,” Joe said. “He rebounds, he screens, he creates action. He makes it easier for everybody else on the floor. Just having his presence out there can be menacing. So, having him back is a big piece.”

For veteran Lu Dort, it’s Isaiah Hartenstein’s rebounding and presence in the paint that’s been sorely missed for the Thunder in his absence.

“It’s great, especially the impact he has on the rebounds,” Dort said. “He’s hard to get out of the paint. So it’s going to help, definitely.”

Chet Holmgren reveals SGA’s role in his bounce-back game

Thunder forward Chet Holmgren recognizes the added defensive pressure on All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, which helped open a path for his 20-point, 14-rebound performance in Tuesday’s win against the Pelicans.

“I’m always going to listen to the game and what our team needs to try and make the most of the game,” Holmgren said. “At times it’s going to be scoring, at times it’s going to be movement, at times it’s going to be playmaking, at times it’s going to be whatever it might be. They threw two at Shai at a lot there, especially down the stretch. I just tried to get in that pocket and make four-on-three plays out of that.

“Some plays get in there on the glass, some plays looked to score. I felt I got some really good shots there in the fourth. I didn’t convert on some of them, but I really liked the process. I just gotta keep that going — stay aggressive, but not get the blinders when I’m doing that.”

After a rare two-game skid at home, the Thunder will look to add another victory to its win column on the road.