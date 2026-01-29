In a rematch of the 2025 Western Conference Finals, the shorthanded Oklahoma City Thunder will have starting center Isaiah Hartenstein, who they’ve missed since December, back from injury against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Thunder bounced back from losing two at home with a 104-95 win against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Thursday’s matchup against the Timberwolves will be the first time the Thunder has faced Minnesota since Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals, when Oklahoma City won its best-of-7 series 4-1. For the first time in over five weeks, Hartenstein’s name was removed from the Thunder’s injury report.

With half a dozen players ruled out, the Thunder will continue to compete with its thin backcourt, which is missing veteran Alex Caruso, Ajay Mitchell, and Cason Wallace. At the same time, Aaron Wiggins has started in place of an injured Jalen Williams.

Still, the Thunder will have its second rim protector in Hartenstein, alongside Chet Holmgren, as the seven-foot tandem causes fits for opposing teams in the paint. Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 11.2 points on 64.4% shooting, 10.4 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game this season.

Chet Holmgren on the killings in Minneapolis after Thunder win

Article Continues Below

Ahead of facing the Timberwolves, Thunder forward Chet Holmgren addressed the civil unrest in Minneapolis, which is his hometown, and his first trip back since two civilians were killed in two separate incidents. Holmgren approached the topic honestly in his heartfelt address after Tuesday’s 104-95 win over the Pelicans.

“That’s a very loaded topic, obviously. I don’t wanna get into the opinions and politics of everything, but I definitely just wanna send wishes to everybody up there that’s been affected,” Holmgren said. “I have a lot of friends, family, neighbors, especially close in that area. My parents’ house is three blocks from where the latest incident happened. I know that area well. My sisters would always get donuts at the donut shop on that street.

“My grandpa’s favorite Greek restaurant is on that street. It’s all very close. So, seeing that happen definitely takes you back. You never wanna see anything like that happen. I definitely think we’re too advanced as a species — just plain and simple — for things like that to be happening. No matter what your opinions are or your beliefs are. You should be able to agree that nobody needs to be dying in the streets,” Holmgren concluded.

Chet Holmgren’s heartfelt statement on the shootings in his hometown of Minneapolis: “I don’t wanna get into the opinions or politics of everything, but I definitely just wanna send wishes to everybody up there that’s been affected. I have a lot of friends, family, neighbors,… pic.twitter.com/YlDQAymf3z — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) January 28, 2026

The Timberwolves will host the Thunder on Thursday.