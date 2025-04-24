Things got heated in Game 2 between the Celtics and Magic when Kentavious Caldwell-Pope collided with Al Horford, sending both players to the floor. Jaylen Brown took exception to the play and confronted Caldwell-Pope, sparking a brief exchange of words.

Tensions ran high as players had to be separated, adding some edge to an already intense postseason matchup. The physicality and playoff emotions were on full display as the Celtics looked to protect their home court. The moment quickly went viral, with fans and analysts weighing in on the growing rivalry brewing in this first-round clash.

This is a developing story…