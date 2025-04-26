The Orlando Magic fans didn't just show up for Game 3 against the Boston Celtics — they cooked them with a side of savage trolling. While the scoreboard showed a blowout, the real highlight of the game might've come from the stands, where a group of Orlando fans executed a legendary playoff prank.

While the Magic were dismantling Boston on the court – final score: yikes – a group of fans turned the stands into a sideshow of pure trolling. The first shot was fired with a row of custom-made T-shirts boldly reading: “Al Horford is my dad.” If you're confused — good, that was the point. It's reverse-psychology trolling at its finest, poking fun at Horford's history of dominant performances against Orlando. Considering Horford has historically torched Orlando throughout his career, it felt like a bizarre way of saying, “Yeah, we remember. But not tonight.”

But that was just the appetizer.

Timing? Impeccable. With the Celtics down bad, Orlando led by more than 30 at one point, the camera cut to the fans in full “Daddy Horford” uniform, proudly standing behind the basket.

The real viral moment came when Horford stepped up to the free-throw line, and Magic fans seated behind the basket mooned him. Yes, actual pants were dropped, cheeks were clapped, and chaos was unleashed. The vet missed the free throw, which instantly became the pettiest stat of the night.

These two Magic fans are wearing Al Horford crying shirts 😭 pic.twitter.com/JoLvKuS2jd — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 25, 2025

Between the personality-driven distractions and the “dad” tees, Orlando fans basically ran their own offensive scheme from the stands. And it worked. Horford had a rough night, Boston looked lost, and the Magic cruised to a statement win and set the tone for what might be the most hilariously hostile environment in the playoffs.

And to be fair, it wasn't just the fans doing damage. Paolo Banchero and the Magic were in full control, stifling Boston's offense and dominating the tempo from tip-off to buzzer.

And if you thought the fans were done? Game 4 might require a full parental advisory.