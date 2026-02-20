Feb 20, 2026 at 1:14 AM ET

The Orlando Magic abracadabra-ed their way to the record books in their easy win over the Sacramento Kings, 131-94, at Golden 1 Center on Thursday.

The Magic rained three-pointers on the Kings, draining 27 in total to set a new franchise record for a single game.

Orlando broke the old team record with 2:33 left in the fourth quarter courtesy of Jett Howard. For good measure, he added another three-pointer with 33 seconds remaining.

Jett Howards' trey sets a franchise-record 26 threes in a single game for the Magic 🔥pic.twitter.com/uXY5kdLEsR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 20, 2026

Paolo Banchero shot 5-of-7 from long distance, finishing with a game-high 30 points. He also had five rebounds and six assists.

Howard, Anthony Black, and Tristan da Silva had four three-pointers each, while Desmond Bane, Jalen Suggs, and Devon Carter had three makes apiece. Mo Wagner added one three-pointer.

Overall, the Magic went 27-of-50 from beyond the arc.

It could simply be an aberration, as Orlando is averaging only 11.5 three-pointers this season, while shooting at a 34.2% clip, tied with three other teams for the league-worst percentage.

They were just three three-pointers shy of breaking the league record of 29 long bombs set by the Boston Celtics against the New York Knicks in 2024 and the Milwaukee Bucks versus the Miami Heat in 2020.

The Magic was also part of another team record—sort of—as they handed the Kings their 15th straight defeat, the longest in franchise history.

Black collected 20 points, three rebounds, three assists, and three steals, while Bane added 17 points, four rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Orlando improved to 29-25, while Sacramento fell to 12-45.

The Magic will look to continue their impressive shooting from deep against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday.