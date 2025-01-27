The Orlando Magic will be facing the Miami Heat, and it's uncertain if one of their key players will be on the floor. After returning from a long absence due to injury, Suggs injured himself again in their game versus the Pistons. Suggs is now on the injury report with a left quad contusion as they are set to go up against a division opponent.

The Magic have been dealing with injuries all season, but it looks like they are getting healthy just before the All-Star break, which is good for a team that had high expectations coming into the year.

Jalen Suggs' injury status vs. Heat

Jalen Suggs is questionable against the Heat, and his status is up in the air on whether he'll play or not. Suggs slipped on the court in the fourth quarter against the Pistons and went to the locker room afterward. He hadn't played since Jan. 4 due to another injury, and seeing him go down in his return may have felt like a big blow to a Magic team that has consistently had injuries this season.

Before getting injured, Suggs was having one of the best seasons of his career due to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner being sidelined. With both of them back, the Magic should be able to gain ground on the rest of the Eastern Conference after being near the top before all of their injuries.

Franz returned two games ago and shared how he felt getting back on the court after his oblique injury.

“Obviously, it was really cool to play again,” Wagner said. “I was pretty nervous before the game, and it was a long time for me out, but I felt decent within the game. It’s going to take me a little bit to hopefully get back into a rhythm, but it was fun to be back out there.”

Last season, the Magic were one of the surprise teams in the league and were able to make a playoff appearance, but lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round. They got better in the offseason by adding a three-and-D player in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and it looked like they were on the verge of making more noise at the beginning of this season.

Now with the Magic back almost healthy, they're hoping that Suggs can come back as soon as possible and his injury isn't something that will keep him out for an extended period of time.