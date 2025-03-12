Orlando Magic's Paolo Banchero is firing back after a video posted by Brickscenter on X sparked controversy. The video showed Banchero staring down Wendell Carter Jr. following an airballed three-pointer. The caption claimed Banchero mouthed, “W** they paying you for?” after the play.

The post quickly gained attention, sparking debates about the on-court dynamic between the two teammates. But Banchero didn’t let the claims slide. He responded directly on X, calling out the video’s accuracy.

“I’m rocking with Dell, y’all went and pulled 2 clips from different points in the game smh,” Banchero wrote. “That’s not what was said either,” Banchero said.

Banchero's response aimed to clear up the misunderstanding and defend his teammate. It’s clear from his reaction that the video didn’t capture the full context of the situation. The two have had a strong working relationship on the court, and Banchero wasn’t having the misinterpretation of their interactions.

While moments like these can spark tension or controversy, Banchero's quick reply shows his commitment to setting the record straight. He made it clear that there was no ill will between him and Carter, despite what the video might have suggested. The two have been a core part of the Magic's young foundation, and their chemistry on the court has been key to the team’s development.

The back-and-forth between teammates is a normal part of the game. However, it’s essential to remember the context and not jump to conclusions based on a couple of moments caught on camera. Misunderstandings happen, and the team will continue to grow and push forward.

As for Banchero, his words reflect his loyalty to Carter and his willingness to stand up for his team. Instead of letting a viral clip dictate the narrative, Banchero took the opportunity to share his side and move forward with confidence. It’s clear the Magic are focused on building team chemistry and ignoring distractions such as this.