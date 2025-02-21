The Orlando Magic opened the second half of their season with a 114-108 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night, improving to 28-29. Head coach Jamahl Mosley reinserted Wendell Carter Jr. into the starting lineup for the first time since the team’s win over the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 25, and the move paid dividends.

Carter Jr. contributed nine points, 15 rebounds, and one block while shooting 4-of-8 from the field. His presence in the paint provided stability on both ends of the floor, helping the Magic overcome an early deficit and maintain control in the second half.

Paolo Banchero led Orlando with 36 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists while going 11-for-16 from the free-throw line. His 18-point outburst in the second quarter propelled the Magic from a 19-point deficit to a 59-58 halftime lead.

Banchero credited Carter Jr.’s presence in the starting lineup for adding a much-needed boost to the team.

“He was great – just being a force down there, finishing around the rim, rebounding, contested shots at the rim, he changed a lot of shots down there,” Banchero said. “I mean he was huge, played tough, obviously he’s back home. I think it’s just a boost of energy for us having him back in the starting lineup – stuff feels like it fits so I’m just happy about that.”

The decision to start Carter Jr. was part of Mosley’s effort to restore balance to the lineup while also creating more energy off the bench.

“Well, you know, we talked a little bit about it. Just getting our group back whole… And when we started the year, that was the starting lineup,” Mosley said. “Trying to find our way back into that moment and then also trying to find some energy off the bench with Goga [Bitadze] coming in, firing a little bit with defensive rebounds and play-making.

“All of those things, you’re trying to find different aspects of it. So, that’s part of the decision. But again, [Wendell] is going to do whatever’s asked of him because he’s a true professional and he’s a guy that cares about this team.”

Franz Wagner added 25 points, seven rebounds, and five assists, while Cole Anthony contributed 17 points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals, and a block on 7-of-13 shooting.

The Magic will now return home for the second night of a back-to-back to face the Memphis Grizzlies (36-19) on Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Grizzlies are coming off a 127-114 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night.

The last time Orlando and Memphis faced off, the Grizzlies secured a 124-111 victory, with Franz Wagner scoring 23 points while Paolo Banchero struggled offensively, shooting 4-of-12 from the field and finishing with 16 points.

Orlando will look to build on its momentum as Carter Jr.’s return to the starting lineup continues to solidify the team’s interior presence.