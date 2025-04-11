The Orlando Magic will be without several key starters, including forwards Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, for their matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.

The Magic (40-40), who have already clinched the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference, begin a two-game road trip to close the regular season with a 7:00 p.m. ET tip-off in Indiana. Ahead of the game, the team ruled out Banchero (right ankle soreness) and Wagner (right knee soreness) for the contest. Guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and center Wendell Carter Jr. have also been added to the injury report and will miss the game.

Banchero and Wagner last appeared in Orlando’s 96-76 win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night, which marked the team’s final home game of the season. Banchero posted 15 points, six assists, and four rebounds, while Wagner contributed 23 points, eight rebounds, two assists, and two steals. The victory extended the Magic’s win streak to four games and secured both the No. 7 seed in the East and the franchise’s second consecutive Southeast Division title.

Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner ruled out vs. Pacers as Magic prioritize health ahead of Play-In

Banchero has delivered a strong third season despite being limited earlier in the year by a torn oblique. He has appeared in 46 games, averaging 25.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 45.2% from the field and 32.0% from beyond the arc. Since the All-Star break, he has elevated his play even further, averaging 29.0 points per game—second only to MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (33.2) — along with 7.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists while shooting 47.3% from the field and 33.3% from deep.

Wagner, now in his fourth season, has also shown growth despite missing time with a torn oblique. Through 60 appearances, he is averaging 24.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. He is shooting 46.3% from the field and has made modest improvements from long range, converting 29.5% of his three-point attempts.

With seeding locked and the Play-In Tournament set to begin Tuesday, April 15, the Magic are taking a precautionary approach with their roster. The game against the Pacers, who clinched the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference after defeating the conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers (63-17) 114-112 on Thursday night, offers Orlando a chance to rest its core ahead of postseason play.

Orlando will wrap up its regular season on Sunday afternoon against the Atlanta Hawks (38-42). With home-court advantage already secured, the Magic will host the Eastern Conference’s 8-seed in the 7-vs-8 Play-In game next week.

The team’s recent form, highlighted by a four-game winning streak and strong contributions from Banchero and Wagner, provides momentum heading into the postseason. However, Orlando’s focus will now shift to maintaining health and readiness for the win-and-in Play-In scenario ahead.