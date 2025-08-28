As the 2025-26 NBA season approaches, ESPN’s panel of NBA insiders has projected the Orlando Magic as one of the top contenders in a wide-open Eastern Conference. According to the network’s predictions, the Magic are expected to finish as the third seed with a 50-32 record, behind only the Cleveland Cavaliers (59-23) and the New York Knicks (54-28).

The projection signals a major step forward for Orlando after an injury-plagued 2024-25 campaign. Last season, the Magic finished 41-41, securing the seventh seed before defeating the Atlanta Hawks in the Play-In Tournament to advance to the postseason. Their playoff run ended in the first round with a five-game series loss to the Boston Celtics.

Despite that setback, Orlando enters the new year with renewed optimism. The front office made aggressive moves during the offseason to elevate the roster into contention. The biggest addition came in June, when the Magic acquired guard Desmond Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies in a Father’s Day blockbuster. The deal sent Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four first-round picks, and a pick swap to Memphis, signaling the franchise’s commitment to chasing an Eastern Conference crown.

The team also bolstered its backcourt by signing veteran guard Tyus Jones, who brings reliable playmaking and leadership to the second unit. Orlando added to its youth movement as well, drafting Jase Richardson, the son of former NBA player Jason Richardson, who is expected to contribute athleticism and defensive versatility. The Magic also re-signed big man Moritz Wagner, who is recovering from a torn ACL suffered last season.

ESPN sees healthy Magic as rising Eastern Conference contenders

With Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner leading the way, Orlando is positioned to make a leap into the conference’s upper tier. Banchero, entering his fourth season, has already established himself as one of the league’s top young forwards, averaging 25.9 points last year despite missing significant time due to injury. Wagner delivered a career-high 24.9 points per game before suffering the same oblique injury that sidelined Banchero. Both players are expected to return fully healthy, providing the Magic with the firepower needed to complement their offseason upgrades.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst highlighted Orlando’s potential rise in the East, pointing to the fragility of the conference landscape.

“But the Cavs, Knicks and Magic all have flaws and fragility. There is a definite window for a team like Orlando, fresh off the aggressive move to add Desmond Bane, to gain on the top teams,” Windhorst wrote.

The Cavaliers enter as the projected top seed following their strong 2024-25 season, while the Knicks are coming off a deep playoff run behind the play of Jalen Brunson and a revamped roster. Orlando, however, has been pegged as a legitimate challenger given its mix of youth, depth, and offseason acquisitions.

The Magic will begin their pursuit of 50 wins and a third straight playoff berth when they open the season at home against the Miami Heat on October 22 at 7:00 p.m. ET. Expectations are higher than they have been in more than a decade, and Orlando is now viewed as a franchise ready to move from promising upstart to established contender.