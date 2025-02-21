Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero joined an exclusive franchise club consisting of Shaquille O'Neal and Tracy McGrady.

During the Magic's matchup with the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, Banchero showcased a dominant stat line in the 114-108 victory. In 37 minutes of action, he put up 36 points, 10 rebounds and five assists on 11-of-25 shooting from the field and 3-of-10 from beyond the arc.

With the performance, he became the third player in Magic history with multiple career 35/10/5 games, per StatMamba. He joined O'Neal (1992-96) and McGrady (2000-04) as a result.

What's next for Paolo Banchero, Magic

Quite a notable feat for Paolo Banchero to achieve, replicating displays that Shaquille O'Neal and Tracy McGrady achieved in the past.

It's also a reflection of the high-level production Banchero has provided for the Magic. This season, he is averaging 22.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and five assists per game after 22 appearances. He is shooting 42.7% from the field, including 30.3% from beyond the arc.

It was a solid win for the Magic, beating the Hawks after a rough first quarter. They trailed 33-21 before responding with a 38-25 effort in the second quarter. Orlando kept the momentum in the second half, not looking back as they fended off Atlanta's advances in the fourth quarter.

Aside from Banchero, Franz Wagner produced 25 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Cole Anthony had 17 points, five rebounds, three assists, and three steals while Anthony Black score 10 points off the bench.

Orlando has a 28-29 record this season, good for the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are two games behind the Detroit Pistons and 3.5 games behind the Milwaukee Bucks.

Following Thursday's win over the Hawks, the Magic will prepare for their next matchup. They host the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday at 7 p.m. ET.