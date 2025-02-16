Mac McClung once again put on a show during All-Star Weekend in the dunk contest, winning for the third straight year and giving the fans what they're looking for in the contest. The one interesting thing about McClung is that he doesn't have a real NBA contract, as he's been playing on the Orlando Magic G-League team.

Some people think that with McClung winning these contests, teams should be looking to call him up to join one of their teams.

“It’s so obvious Mac doesn’t want to keep doing this,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “He’s making people tune in to the NBA All-Star Weekend, but the NBA isn’t rewarding him with an opportunity. You’re telling me teams like the Jazz, Wizards, Hornets can’t use a roster spot on him?!”

“Mac Mcclung deserves an nba roster spot for his actual game not just because he can dunk,” another user wrote.

“Starting to feel bad for Mac McClung – NBA treats him like a circus act, just wheeling him out for the dunk contest every year but won't give him a real shot on a roster. That ain't right,” a third user wrote.

McClung has only played in one NBA game this season and only logged five minutes. When you put that into perspective, he's on the court longer for the dunk contest than he is in a real NBA game during the season.

Nonetheless, people enjoy everything he does around this time of the year, and he may have inspired Ja Morant to participate next year, as well as Giannis Antetokounmpo. Many fans want to see bigger stars put their name in for the contest, but over the past few years, it has not been successful.

It will also be interesting to see if McClung will continue to participate as well or if he's done.