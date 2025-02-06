As the trade deadline is just a few hours away, many teams are on the phone trying to make moves to improve their roster. The Orlando Magic is one of those teams, as they've been in a small slump over the past few weeks. With injuries hurting them for most of the season, it would be beneficial if they got some depth at the point guard position, and they reached out to the Chicago Bulls about one of their players, according to NBA insider Ian Begley.

“Orlando was among a group of teams talking to Chicago about Coby White earlier this week, per sources familiar with the matter,” Begley wrote.

White has had a solid season with the Bulls and is the leader of the guard-heavy team, but it also looks like they're going into a rebuild. After a season of trade rumors, the Bulls were finally able to move Zach LaVine, and there's a good chance that more players will be moved in the next couple of hours. Nikola Vucevic is one of the other players who have been on the trade block, and it will be interesting to see if he ends up somewhere else.

With Jalen Suggs still sidelined, the Magic could use a scorer like Coby White, who can get a bucket wherever.

Magic trying to improve before trade deadline

The Magic have been doing their due diligence around the league on whom they can possibly add to their team before the trade deadline. De'Aaron Fox would have been a nice addition to the team, but chances were he was always going to end up with the San Antonio Spurs. Another player who seems to be on their radar is Cam Johnson, who can help them with their shooting struggles. The Magic are the worst shooting team in the league, and bringing in a three-point specialist like Johnson doesn't fix the entire issue, but it's a start.

The Magic have not had the best season and are currently sitting at 25-27, and they're looking for any spark they can get. Injuries have been the biggest reason for their season going the way it is, as they've lost Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs for extended periods of time throughout the year. If those three can be on the court at the same time for the rest of the season, they can make a run and climb the standings.