On Sunday, at Target Center, Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey thrilled fans with a powerful third-quarter dunk over Minnesota Timberwolves stars Anthony Edwards and Joan Beringer. The play helped Philly cruise to a 135-108 victory.

Maxey, who had just played alongside Edwards in the All-Star Game, scored a team-high 39 points on 16-of-28 shooting. The win snapped the Sixers’ four-game losing streak, moving them to 31-26, and ended Minnesota’s three-game winning run, leaving them at 35-23.

Even after Maxey threw down a huge poster dunk on Edwards, he stayed relaxed and smiling, showing no frustration toward the rising 76ers star.

“He’s incredible, man, he already know he’s one of my favorite players to watch in the league. He dunked on me today too, I don’t really like that,” Edwards told reporters after the game.

“I didn’t know he was going downhill… Ended up turning my head. I’m thinking he was going to lay it up, then he went and punched it… That's why we play the game, I'm not mad at that.”

Maxey put on an exceptional performance despite the absence of Joel Embiid and a Paul George-less 76ers squad, with neither star taking the court.

Edwards scored 28 points and grabbed nine rebounds, but Maxey’s game-high 39 points led Philadelphia to a dominant win over Minnesota.

Rudy Gobert sat out due to a one-game suspension, and Naz Reid missed the game with a shoulder injury, leaving Minnesota shorthanded.

Edwards and Maxey will meet once more on Apr. 3 for the last regular-season game between Minnesota and Philadelphia.

Even after the viral dunk and a tough loss, Edwards remains a must-watch player at just 24. Whether he’s underrated can be debated, but there’s no question he’s one of the game’s top talents.

For now, Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves will look to bounce back on Tuesday when they face the Portland Trail Blazers.