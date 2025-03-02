As the Golden State Warriors prepared to take on the Philadelphia 76ers in a Saturday night showdown, Stephen Curry's warm-up drew a big crowd. Among the many observers was Sixers rookie Jared McCain, who wouldn’t have missed this chance to watch and learn from a legend for anything.

Curry's warm-up routine has been appointment viewing for a while. Everyone wants to watch the greatest shooter of all time get up shots from all kinds of angles and distances. McCain, whose hard work has stood out even as he recovers from season-ending meniscus surgery, watched as the Warriors legend launched shots from all over the court. He hardly looked away or talked to anyone around him. All he did was watch Curry go to work.

No player can truly be dubbed the next Chef Curry but his influence on McCain's game is impossible to miss. His ability to shoot threes in various ways and sense for relocation into open space beyond the arc are major pillars of his already very mature game, making him the favorite for Rookie of the Year before his season-ending injury.

Curry shot threes from halfcourt and all around the arc. He even did a drill where a coach threw him a pass over his shoulder and he caught it, spun around 180 degrees and drilled a shot from the wing.

At the end of Curry's warm-up, he went over to dap McCain up and say hello. He also mingled with Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and his family. Although McCain will have to wait to implement what he learned from Curry, his new insight and dedication will serve him well.