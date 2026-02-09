The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Portland Blazers on Monday night. Joel Embiid is on the injury report alongside All-Star Deni Avdija, with both players listed as questionable. Embiid is dealing with a right knee injury, while Avdija has a low back strain. Here's everything we know about Joel Embiid and Deni Avdija's injury and their playing status vs. the Blazers.

Joel Embiid injury status vs. Blazers

Given that Joel Embiid is questionable on the injury report, it's difficult to gauge whether he'll be suiting up or not. Embiid has been a fixture on the injury report these days, which could evolve into him playing agianst the Blazers. Considering his questionable status for Monday's game, Embiid could turn out to be a game-time decision.

Ahead of the final two games before the All-Star break, the 76ers could elect to sit him for Monday's matchup. The 76ers will host the Knicks on Wednesday, which will be their final game before the break. If Embiid doesn't face the Blazers, Wednesday's matchup will be his next opportunity to suit up for Philly.

The 76ers have won six of their last seven games, including victories against the Phoenix Suns, the Golden State Warriors, and the Los Angeles Clippers amid their four-game road trip. At the same time, the Blazers are hoping to extend their winning streak to three, coming off a pair of wins against the Grizzlies without All-Star Deni Avdija.

Avdija is on the verge of missing his fifth consecutive game for the Blazers. Still, he could make a return for Monday's matchup against the 76ers. Is Deni Avdija playing tonight vs. the 76ers has a 50/50 response in terms of his chances of making a return from his back injury.

As for the question is Joel Embiid playing tonight vs. Blazers, the answer is maybe.

76ers injury report

Joel Embiid — Questionable — Right knee injury management

Paul George — Out — League suspension

Kelly Oubre Jr. — Available — Left knee injury recovery; brace

Blazers injury report

Deni Avdija — Questionable — Low back strain

Scoot Henderson — Probable — Left hamstring strain injury management

Damian Lillard — Out — Left Achilles tendon; injury management

Kris Murray — Out — Lumbar strain

Shaedon Sharpe — Out — Left calf soreness

Matisse Thybulle — Out — Right knee tendinopathy

Robert Williams III — Questionable — Left knee; injury management