The Philadelphia 76ers witnessed “Playoff P” reincarnated on Wednesday at the Capital One Arena. The 76ers entered Washington D.C. facing nightmare playoff scenarios. But Paul George went off during the first half against the Wizards, energizing 76ers fans.

George delivered a 24-point first half to excite fans. He hit Washington with step back jumpers to ignite his first quarter scoring.

PG swishes the smooth stepback 3 👌 He's got 14 PTS after 1Q! pic.twitter.com/QO6OhBuHAJ — NBA (@NBA) April 1, 2026

That basket handed the perennial NBA All-Star his 12th point through the first six minutes. George hit 9-of-12 from field goal range before halftime ended.

Except George wasn't through lighting the scoreboard up. He showed his catch-and-shoot side during the second half.

George stood at 39 points before the 10:40 mark of the fourth quarter. His energizing play sparked some excited responses from 76ers fans.

“Do this in the playoffs and we’re winning it all,” one fan boldly said on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Another fan compared George and fellow high-volume scorer Tyrese Maxey to famed NBA duo Allen Iverson and Carmelo Anthony of Denver Nuggets fame.

Maxey and PG tonight pic.twitter.com/TqE387cCq7 — Ggclackson (@Ggclackson) April 2, 2026

Media members marveled at George's breakout night. Ky Carlin of USA Today saw how George carved up one Wizards defender.

“Paul George is cooking Tre Johnson right now,” Carlin posted on X, adding George dropped eight points in front of Johnson before getting fouled.

Point Made Basketball also raved about George's night by calling it “vintage” while dropping this prediction.

“A healthy PG heading into the playoffs makes the Sixers a sneaky team capable of a first round upset,” the account posted.

George needed to overcome his lengthy suspension to create this type of night. His head coach Nick Nurse still found a way to get him back up to speed. He has the 76ers feeling good ahead of the NBA Playoffs now.