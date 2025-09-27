Philadelphia 76ers veteran Paul George is very much looking forward to the 2025-26 season as an opportunity for him and his team to bounce back from last year's disappointment. George says he can play at a high level still and the 76ers, coming off of a 24-win season, can do the same despite the numerous setbacks over the past year.

While George will miss training camp, he's excited to turn the page from 2024-25 ahead of the upcoming season, he said at Media Day.

“Last year was tough — one of the toughest seasons I've been a part of, not just from a team standpoint, but just from a personal standpoint. From a motivational standpoint, it can't get no worse than last year, right? That was a rock bottom kind of season. I think it was a disappointment, personally, for myself, and obviously, for the fans here. But I think there's a lot to look forward to. We've been leaning on one another.

I've been here for about two, three weeks now. Been in the gym every day. I've been in the weight room every day, and you look around, and it's 12, 13-14 other guys here as well three weeks before our season starts. I think that alone stands out to guys are committed to getting better. We're hungry and guys look good. I've watched the work that they've all put in.”

George can already see the potential for a successful season before 76ers' training camp.

“The motivation is there. We're just hanging on one another, man. We are excited of what's to come,” George added. “But we're definitely taking it one day at a time of just stacking good days.”

The 76ers will begin training camp next week.

Paul George's ‘high level' reminder before 76ers' 2025-26 campaign

With a clean bill of health, 76ers veteran Paul George is confident in his bounceback season of 2025-26. A left knee and groin injury forced him to miss 41 regualar-season games. George underwent successful knee surgery in the offseason.

Still, George is recovering by missing training camp, but will be eager to start the regular season, he said, per Oh No He Didn't's X, formerly Twitter.

“I'm the Paul George that the 76ers went out and signed. I do think I still got a lot of game in me, playing at a high level. That's still who I am,” George said. “I gotta get healthy to get to that point.”

The 76ers will begin their preseason schedule against the Knicks on Thursday.