The City of Brotherly Love is already on edge amid the Philadelphia Eagles' search for a new offensive coordinator, but fans might have rioted if the Philadelphia 76ers lost due to an officiating blunder.

With the score tied at 115 late in the fourth quarter of Thursday's home matchup versus the Houston Rockets, Tyrese Maxey aimed to send the home crowd happy and promptly. The stellar point guard drove to the basket and attempted a layup as Kevin Durant and Amen Thompson went up to block him. They were a tad late, connecting with the ball after it had already hit the backboard. The referee did not whistle for a goaltending violation, however.

A hard-earned victory was denied, or rather delayed, and the contest extended into overtime. Fortunately, the 76ers kept their poise and finished the job several minutes later, edging out Houston by a score of 128-122. Although the brutal blunder was ultimately rendered irrelevant, the media is still looking for clarity. Reporters questioned Maxey about the controversial no-call.

“Nope,” the All-Star Game starter said when asked if he was given an explanation, per Sixers Wire's Ky Carlin. “I was just surprised. I kind of like just laid it on the backboard, but it happens, man. We're all human.”

#Sixers star Tyrese Maxey gives his perspective of the no-call on the goaltend at the end of regulation: pic.twitter.com/CaLozseToF — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) January 23, 2026

Tyrese Maxey handled the officiating crew's blatant mistake like a pro, which was surely easier to do after his team pulled out a win. The 25-year-old added to his career campaign, posting 36 points on 53.6 percent shooting with 10 assists and three steals. He erupted down the stretch, scoring 17 points in the fourth quarter and overtime. Maxey would have liked to decide the game in regulation, but overcoming the extra adversity should theoretically be beneficial for the team.

Philadelphia (24-19) earns needed momentum after losing three of its previous four contests. While Joel Embiid, Paul George, VJ Edgecombe, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Quentin Grimes are all important members of this team, Tyrese Maxey is now the franchise's centerpiece. He will try to stay in top form, as the 76ers look to end a bumpy homestand (2-3) with a win against the New York Knicks (26-18) this Saturday afternoon.