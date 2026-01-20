After going on an absolute tear in 2025 and through the first few weeks of 2026, Philadelphia 76ers fans have been banging the table – and hitting the ballot box – to get Tyrese Maxey to the All-Star game.

Always a quality scorer going back to his time at Kentucky, Maxey has stepped his offensive game up in a major way for the 76ers in Year 6, averaging the most points per game of a guard since Allen Iverson while demanding respect from opposing defenses and coaches alike.

Fortunately for Maxey, his hard work paid off, as he was not only named an All-Star starter but he also earned the most votes of any American-born player. But how did “Mad” Maxey find out about this great honor? Well, as it turns out, it came with a little help from his rookie backcourtmate VJ Egdecombe, who informed the slasher while he was catching some Zs.

“Well, 2 p.m. is like the time that I sleep. So I was asleep. Then VJ called me multiple times so I could hear my ringer going off. I'm like, why is he calling me? And I answer, and he's screaming and showing me the TV, and I'm like, ‘Okay.' And we, you know, we chopped it up for a little bit, and I was thankful for that,” Maxey explained.

Article Continues Below

“And then my mom called me, and then I said, listen, I'm going back to sleep. I have work tonight. But I'm thankful, man. I'm just thankful for my support system and everybody who is around me, and I'm very thankful for that.”

Fortunately for the 76ers, Maxey didn't rest on his laurels after such a major accomplishment, scoring 29 points, eight assists, and a career-high eight steals in the team's Monday night win over the Indiana Pacers. And the best part? He and Edgecombe shared a nice moment after the game, too, showcasing that while they may not always agree on everything, they are a backcourt Philadelphia can count on for years to come.