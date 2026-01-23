The Philadelphia 76ers survived the Houston Rockets in overtime, 128-122, at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Thursday.

It was a frenetic finish for the 76ers and the Rockets as they traded clutch plays. Tyrese Maxey sent the game into an extension with a jumper with 40 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Maxey, however, could have won the contest for the 76ers in regulation had the referees called goaltending on Kevin Durant. The ball clearly hit the backboard on Maxey's layup before Durant swiped it away.

This Tyrese Maxey attempt was not ruled a goaltend after Kevin Durant blocked it, and Sixers-Rockets is headed for overtime 👀 That would have given Philly the lead. The goaltend could not be reviewed.pic.twitter.com/Cp6IfjQImI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 23, 2026

Fans were enraged that the referees missed the call.

“The official was three feet away, looking at the back of the glass. I do not know what the heck he was looking at,” said @realrobbron.

“Wow. The officials missed an obvious goaltend there on that Tyrese Maxey game-winning attempt. That's a tough one to accept,” added @Ky_Carlin.

“Been watching the NBA for 40 years now, this league is RIGGED. They need a booth review for these clutch-time possessions,” wrote @macro_sizzle.

“Wow, that’s pretty clear though,” reacted @ObinnaOnuwah.

“They missed the ish out of that double goaltending on the Rockets that would have won the game for the Sixers,” posted @brewthebluepit.

“How the FOOK do y’all not call that clear-as-day goaltending on the Rockets to end the 4th quarter?” asked @levi_oattes.

Instead of being consumed by the non-call, the 76ers dusted it off and regrouped in overtime to pull off the win.

Maxey had 36 points, 10 assists, and four steals. Joel Embiid added a triple-double of 32 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists.

The Sixers improved to 24-19.