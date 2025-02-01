Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers fought hard against the Denver Nuggets on Friday night, but ultimately, Nikola Jokic’s late-game heroics proved too much. The reigning three-time MVP led Denver to a 137-134 victory despite Maxey’s stellar 42-point performance.

With the 76ers leading 128-125 with under two minutes remaining, Jokic took over. He scored 11 of Denver’s final 15 points, including a clutch 3-pointer to tie the game at 128. He followed that with an and-one layup and another deep three, ultimately finishing with 28 points, 13 assists, and nine rebounds, just one board shy of his NBA-leading 22nd triple-double.

Jokic’s efficiency was on full display as the Nuggets shot a blistering 65.9% from the field (54-for-82), the highest shooting percentage by any team in a game this season. The Serbian superstar had 13 points in the fourth quarter alone, countering every move made by Maxey and the Sixers.

After the game, Maxey summed up his respect perfectly for Jokic in just four words.

“He’s pretty good, man.” He continued, “It's just, like, he's so smart. He’s really good. Everybody should really pay attention to what he’s doing. Same thing with Joel. Like, when he's playing, like, as a fan of basketball, like, you gotta really, like, cherish these moments. So sometimes you gotta tip your head to a guy, and he made some big plays at the end of that game.”

Maxey, meanwhile, continued his dominant stretch, recording 42 points and nine assists. It was his 13th consecutive game with at least 28 points and his fourth straight 30-point outing. His efforts weren't enough to extend the 76ers' winning streak, which came to an end after four games.

Maxey wasn’t alone in his fight. Kelly Oubre Jr. contributed 27 points, while Guerschon Yabusele had a career-high 28 points. The Sixers managed to stay in the game despite missing MVP Joel Embiid, whose absence was felt in the paint, where Denver dominated.

Jamal Murray provided crucial support for Nikola Jokic, leading Denver with 31 points and 11 assists. Michael Porter Jr. added 24 points, and Denver’s bench outscored Philadelphia’s 39-17, with Christian Braun (15 points) and Julian Strawther (18 points) leading the way.

The 76ers (19-28) will aim to regroup as they continue their homestand against the Boston Celtics (33-15) on Sunday. The Nuggets (29-19) will close their five-game road trip against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday.