“Even though the Chicago Bulls look different following many trades, Matas Buzelis is still around. Recently, Buzelis was selected to play in the NBA Rising Stars Game during the NBA All-Star Weekend.

However, Buzelis is very much wanting to do more going forward. He said that he wants his shot at playing in the All-Star Game, per Joe Cowely of the Chicago Sun-Times.

“Everything is exciting for me still,” Buzelis said of his trip to Los Angeles for All-Star Weekend. “Anything you get to participate in is an honor and exciting, but I’m not going to lie, yeah, I want to be in that Sunday game for sure.”

Altogether, Buzelis stressed that he has the capability.

“I’m fully capable of becoming a great player and this is just the process it is going to be for me,” he said. “But I know for a fact that every year I’m going to get better as a player. I know that will happen.

“I’m going to work extremely hard, push myself until exhaustion to become that player.”

Nevertheless, Buzelis stressed that the team comes first.

“I’m more worried about this team and as a collective group what can we achieve,” he said. “I’m all up for the challenge of becoming whatever people say or believe — All-Star, yada, yada.”

Meanwhile, Buzelis is averaging 15.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. The Bulls are in the midst of a six-game losing streak following their 124-105 loss to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.

At the same time, Buzelis is still adjusting to an entirely new roster following the departure of his core teammates. That includes Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, Nikola Vucevic, Dalen Terry, Jevon Carter, and Kevin Huerter.