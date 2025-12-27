Philadelphia 76ers guard VJ Edgecombe has been among the top rookies in the NBA this season, and he’s drawn comparisons to former NBA star and Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade. As the 76ers squared off against the Chicago Bulls on Friday, Wade agreed with the comparisons saying that he sees a lot of his younger self in the explosive rookie. Earlier in the season, Edgecombe was a frontrunner of the Rookie of the Year Award, and he most assuredly will be on the All-Rookie Team. Stay tuned for more information.

