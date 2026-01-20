V.J. Edgecombe hasn’t been in the league long, but he already knows how to make a Philadelphia crowd explode. During Monday night’s matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Indiana Pacers at Xfinity Mobile Arena, the rookie shooting guard provided a highlight that will be playing on a loop for weeks.

In a display of pure raw athleticism, Edgecombe drove through the lane and rose up for a massive poster dunk over Pacers center Tony Bradley. The sheer force of the play brought the Philly fans to their feet, injecting a massive dose of energy into a tightly contested game.

As the third quarter winds down, the 76ers hold a slim 82-81 lead in what has become a physical, back-and-forth battle. Philadelphia is leaning heavily on Tyrese Maxey, who is once again carrying the offensive load. Maxey, currently one of the NBA’s top scorers at 30.3 points per game, has been the engine for a Sixers team trying to protect their home court.

The Indiana Pacers, despite missing star Tyrese Haliburton, are refusing to go away. Andrew Nembhard has stepped up in a big way, tallying 18 points on efficient 7-of-13 shooting to keep Indiana within striking distance. Pascal Siakam has also been a handful, contributing 18 points and six assists as he directs the Pacers' offense through the post.

With the game coming down to the wire, every possession is critical. Philadelphia is looking to Joel Embiid to anchor the defense in the closing minutes, while Indiana is finding success through secondary scoring from the likes of T.J. McConnell. Whether the Sixers can pull away or the Pacers steal one on the road, Edgecombe’s dunk has already claimed the title of the night's biggest moment.