After winning ‘Most Improved Player' in 2024 and now making a case for ‘Most Valuable Player' 25-26, Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey will join another elite club during his sixth NBA season. After forging his own path and signing a deal with sponsor New Balance, Tyrese Maxey will become one of 26 players with a standalone signature sneaker model.

Maxey first signed an endorsement deal with New Balance back in 2023, favoring sneakers like the New Balance TWO WXY in several Player Exclusive editions made for the Sixers guard. Maxey joins other marquee names like Clippers' Kawhi Leonard, Nuggets' Jamal Murray, and Mavericks' Cooper Flagg representing New Balance basketball, a growing core that has been lighting up the league over the years.

New Balance recently confirmed Maxey's upcoming signature sneaker, expected to release by the end of 2026 as the newest addition to the New Balance Basketball line.

New Balance, Tyrese Maxey plan for signature sneaker

Sixers star Tyrese Maxey will get his first signature shoe with New Balance later this year, per @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/mhqQY90dSv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 20, 2026



Details surrounding the concept and design of the model are still being kept under wraps, but given Maxey's previous history with the New Balance TWO WXY and the Hesi Low V2, we can expect his signature model to also come in a low-cut silhouette. Given Maxey's explosive game and ability to start and stop on a dime, we can also expected a midsole and cushion that offers maximum energy return while remaining comfortable.

Other than a projected timeframe before the end of the year, we'll continue to patiently await any new developements or images of the upcoming sneaker. As for Maxey, he's third in the NBA in scoring (30.1 PPG) and has the 76ers at fifth in the Eastern Conference along with making the All-Star Game, so expect another exciting back half of the season from the rising superstar.