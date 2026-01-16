The Philadelphia 76ers took a tough loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers in their last, and the good news is that they'll have the opportunity to get their revenge. The bad news is that they may have to do it without a few of their key players, as Joel Embiid and Paul George are listed on the injury report. Both players are listed with left knee injury management, as the 76ers have been trying to manage their playing time this season.

Embiid has been playing more often over the past few weeks, which is a good sign for the 76ers. As for George, he's been in and out of the lineup, but has helped in any way he can when he's on the floor.

Joel Embiid, Paul George's injury status vs. Cavs

Embiid and George are listed as probable against the Cavs, and it looks like they'll be suiting up for the matchup. The 76ers have played well this season, and it's because they've been healthy for the most part, which was the complete opposite situation from last year.

The 76ers were near the bottom of the Eastern Conference last season, but Embiid, George, and Tyrese Maxey were barely on the court together. This season, everyone is fairly healthy, and they're showing what they can do when everyone is clicking on the same page.

Maxey's having the best season of his career so far, and he's been leading the team every night. It also helps that Embiid is playing like his old self again, and if he can continue to stay on the floor throughout the season, good things will happen for the team.

Outside of Embiid and Maxey, their other key players on the team have stepped up, and with a collective group effort, the 76ers can stay among the top of the conference.