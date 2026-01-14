The Philadelphia 76ers will be facing the Cleveland Cavaliers, and they could be without a few of their key players. The injury report for the 76ers has been pretty long at times, but they've still been able to get players on the court and produce at a high level. This time around, Joel Embiid, Paul George, and VJ Edgecombe are listed on the injury. Embiid is dealing with left knee injury management and left adductor soreness, George has left knee injury management, and Edgecombe has a left adductor contusion.

All three played in the previous game against the Toronto Raptors, and it will be interesting to see if they suit up for this one.

Joel Embiid, Paul George, and VJ Edgecombe's injury status vs. Cavs

All three players are listed as probable, and it looks like they will all be on the court ready to go. Embiid has been playing in a lot more games often, which is good news for the 76ers and his health. The team came into the season with a plan on how to manage Embiid, and it seems as if he's graduated into getting more playing time. As the season continues, there's a chance he could get to the point where he's playing back-to-backs, but that might be a stretch.

George has a missed a few games this season as well, but for the most part, he's been available and helping the 76ers.

Edgecombe has been a big contributor for the 76ers and his rookie season, and it would not be a surprise if he was Rookie of the Year. From the start of the season, he's shown the ability to score on any level, and is a nice partner alongside Tyrese Maxey in the backcourt.

When the 76ers are fully healthy, they've shown that they are one of the better teams among the Eastern Conference.