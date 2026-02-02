The Philadelphia 76ers face the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night, and Joel Embiid once again sits at the center of the injury report. He is listed as probable with right ankle injury management. That puts the 76ers’ franchise star in focus as the team looks to keep its surge alive.

The 76ers enter the matchup at 27–21, No. 6 in the East, riding a three-game winning streak. The Clippers come in at 23–25, No. 9 in the West, hoping to build off a dominant 117–93 win over the Phoenix Suns. Here’s everything we know from the injury report about Joel Embiid and his playing status vs. the Clippers.

Embiid remains the 76ers’ anchor whenever he is on the floor. Through 28 games this season, he is averaging 26.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.9 assists while shooting 49.0 percent from the field and 85.0 percent from the free-throw line. Even with his workload carefully managed, Embiid continues to dictate matchups in the paint and command constant defensive attention. His ability to draw double teams creates space for teammates, and his scoring touch still sets the tone for Philadelphia’s offense. When he plays, the 76ers operate with far more structure and confidence.

Joel Embiid injury status vs. Clippers

The 76ers’ injury report makes Embiid’s availability especially important. Philadelphia is trying to extend its winning streak and strengthen its position in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. The injury report lists some players as questionable because of G-League assignments. A league suspension has sidelined Paul George. Kelly Oubre Jr. continues to recover from a left knee injury. Philadelphia’s margin for error shrinks if Embiid is limited.

The Clippers will view this matchup as a chance to build momentum at home. For the 76ers, it is about proving their surge is real. For Los Angeles, it is an opportunity to stack wins. And at the center of it all is Embiid’s right ankle.

So when it comes to the question of is Joel Embiid playing tonight vs. the Clippers, the answer leans toward yes. His final status will depend on pregame evaluations. The 76ers must balance caution with their push for another win.