The Phoenix Suns have been one of the surprises in the league after they were projected to be possibly fighting for a Play-In Spot this season. Instead, they are sitting in the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference and are getting contributions from several players to help them stay afloat. They did lose their recent game against the Atlanta Hawks, and toward the end of the third quarter, Devin Booker went down with an ankle injury.

He was able to walk off on his own, but he did not return to the game in the fourth game. The Suns are set to face the Miami Heat next, and he's listed on the injury report.

Jalen Green is also listed on the injury report because of right hamstring management, and he looked hobbled after a play against the Hawks and didn't return.

Devin Booker, Jalen Green's injury status vs. Heat

Booker is listed as out, but Green is listed as questionable against the Heat. It's still uncertain how long Booker will be out with the ankle injury, but the Suns might want to brace for him to be sidelined for a few weeks. That would be a tough blow for the Suns, especially with how they've been playing over the course of the season.

Having Green available could be the one thing that can help them if Booker has to miss extended time, but he's still working back from his own injury.

For now, the Suns will have to rely on their defense to lead them to wins, and players like Dillon Brooks will have an increased workload on offense. That hasn't seemed to bother him this season, and he's having the best year of his career when you look at the stats.