The Phoenix Suns’ night against the Atlanta Hawks took a concerning turn late in the third quarter as star guard Devin Booker exited with what appeared to be a right ankle injury, adding to an already difficult injury situation for the team.

Booker left Friday’s game after stepping on an opposing player’s foot and limping to the locker room with assistance in the closing seconds of the third quarter. His exit came not long after Phoenix had already lost Jalen Green, who re-aggravated a hamstring injury earlier in the night and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Devin Booker went to the locker room after suffering an apparent ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/Og648pIIwF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 24, 2026

The sequence unfolded with just over five seconds remaining in the quarter. Booker was retreating in transition when he misstepped on a Hawks player and went down in visible pain. He remained on the floor briefly before getting to his feet and heading toward the tunnel under his own power, though clearly favoring the ankle. As of the start of the fourth quarter, the Suns had not provided an official update on his status.

Before exiting, Booker was carrying Phoenix offensively. He finished the third quarter with 31 points, four rebounds and three assists, including a dominant stretch in which he scored 16 points in the period alone.

Devin Booker tried to steady everything before his exit, dragging the Suns forward with force of will alone. And then, because Atlanta apparently demands a sacrifice, it happened again.

Booker’s injury is particularly notable given his recent history, as he had sprained his left ankle earlier this month but managed to return quickly. The Suns will await further evaluation to determine the severity of Booker’s ankle issue, knowing that any extended absence could significantly impact their momentum as the season progresses.