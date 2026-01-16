It's becoming very apparent that Dillon Brooks is a positive influence for any team he plays for. It's no coincidence that the Memphis Grizzlies fell off after Brooks was let go in free agency in 2023, and the Houston Rockets credited Brooks time and time again for setting a defensive-minded culture and a winning atmosphere. He's doing the same yet again this season, this time for the Phoenix Suns, but to top it all off, he's also played his best basketball particularly on the offensive end.

Brooks is averaging over 20 points per game this season, and the Suns have needed his shot-creation and ability to play bully ball to generate offense. However, with Devin Booker out with an ankle injury on Thursday in their clash against the Pistons, Brooks was called into a bigger role than usual and struggled as a result.

The 29-year-old forward put up 16 points, but he needed to throw up 16 shot attempts to get to that number, making just four of them in a 108-105 loss to the Pistons. Nonetheless, Brooks owned up to his shortcomings and is already raring to move on to the next one.

“[I'm resposible for] the foul at the end, especially on my part. Couple of transition 3s. Missed a lot of middies and shots I usually make. That stuff happens in a long season. Refocus and play a better game the next game,” Brooks said, via Duane Rankin of AZ Central.

Dillon Brooks is becoming a Suns cult hero

Brooks has caught flak in the past for his irrationally huge offensive involvement. He shoots too many shots for someone who isn't the most efficient. But he's become a new man with the Suns, and Phoenix has embraced him with open arms — with governor Mat Ishbia even deeming him untouchable.

The 29-year-old is, of course, not untouchable. But he's perfect for this Suns team as an identity-setter and a bucket-getter. He definitely has it in him to bounce back in their next game, which is on Saturday against the New York Knicks.