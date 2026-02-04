In a career-year for Dillon Brooks, the Phoenix Suns have been the recipients of his elevated play. While Brooks was thought to elevate the Suns' culture, he's also elevated their play on the court.

Most notably, he won the Western Conference Player of the Week for the first time in his career. He averaged 28.8 points per game while shooting 54.5% from deep and led Phoenix to a 3-1 record.

It most notably included his 40-point night against the Detroit Pistons. His teammates weren't too impressed with his career season, and not even his head coach, Jordan Ott.

Regardless, Brooks feels there is a simple explanation for his first win of the award.

“My teammates were getting me the basketball. Feel like I was pretty on the whole week. Feels amazing. Just want to replicate it again,” Brooks said via AZCentral's Duane Rankin on X (formerly Twitter).

Dillon Brooks has the Suns soaring high

Even without Devin Booker and Jalen Green, the Suns look like a complete and well-rounded team. The head of the snake is Brooks, who has led the charge on offense and defense.

Article Continues Below

Without Booker, Brooks has averaged 23.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists. Those are substantial increases from his career averages.

But throughout the season, he's referenced his work in the summer and how much dedication he put into his craft. Safe to say that it's played out nicely for himself and for Phoenix.

I asked Dillon Brooks what sparked the change in his offensive game from last season to now. “I knew after the (first-round) series with Golden State, that I wanted to be more of a scorer. More of an option. So, the whole summer I was working on things and then when the trade… pic.twitter.com/fJDwYiG6tH — Hayden Cilley (@HaydenCilley) January 30, 2026

The All-Star break is right around the corner, and Brooks didn't find himself in that game. His first-ever award might give him the recognition he's deserved this season.

Regardless of what happens, he's focused on winning and continuing to build a lasting culture in Phoenix.