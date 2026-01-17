The Phoenix Suns visit the New York Knicks on Saturday night. Devin Booker is on the injury report, listed as questionable. Booker is dealing with a left ankle sprain, missing the Suns' 108-105 loss to the Detroit Pistons. Here's everything we know about Devin Booker's injury and his playing status vs. the Knicks.

Devin Booker injury status vs. Knicks

Given Devin Booker is listed as questionable on the injury report, it's difficult to gauge if he'll play, especially after missing the Suns' loss to the Pistons. Booker has been a fixture on the injury report this week. Perhaps the extended rest is just what he needed before making his return to the floor at Madison Square Garden.

Booker and the Suns beat the Knicks 112-107 at home last Friday. Booker led with 31 points on 10-of-23 shooting, including 4-of-6 from deep, eight assists, three rebounds, and one steal in one of his better performances of the season. Booker is having another All-Star season, averaging 25.2 points on 45.4% shooting, 6.5 assists, and 4.1 rebounds.

Booker has eclipsed the 30-point threshold 12 times this season, including a 33-point gem in a 129-102 win against the Kings in early January. The Suns have won three of their last five games. A win at Madison Square Garden after beating the Knicks on their own home floor would give the Suns significant momentum.

However, when it comes to whether Devin Booker is playing tonight against the Knicks, the answer is maybe.