On Thursday night, the Phoenix Suns will hit the floor for a road game against the Detroit Pistons as they continue their Eastern Conference road trip. The Suns are coming off a narrow loss to the Miami Heat earlier this week, in a game in which Devin Booker had a brief injury scare after an awkward fall on his leg.

Earlier in the day on Thursday, the Suns released a preliminary injury report for the matchup against the Pistons, and Booker showed up on it, listed as questionable due to a left ankle sprain. Meanwhile, Royce O'Neal is probable with a left biceps contusion.

For the Pistons, Jalen Duren and Tobias Harris are both listed as probable on the injury report.

The Suns have been one of the biggest surprise stories of the early NBA season, currently sitting at 24-16 ahead of the matchup with the Pistons. Many viewed Phoenix to be a rebuilding team entering this season after they traded Kevin Durant this past offseason, and especially considering that the main piece they got back from the Houston Rockets in return for Durant, Jalen Green, has hardly played at all in Phoenix due to injury.

However, the Suns have gotten unexpected production from Dillon Brooks, who is playing at a borderline All-Star level for Phoenix so far this year, as well as other role players like Collin Gillespie, to propel themselves up the Western Conference standings.

Of course, Booker is still the head of the snake in Phoenix, and the fact that he is listed as questionable for the Pistons matchup is certainly good news, indicating that the ankle injury isn't anything too severe, even if he is unable to suit up on Thursday night.

In any case, the Suns and Pistons are set to tip off at 7:00 pm ET from Detroit.