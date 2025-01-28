The Phoenix Suns are reportedly exploring trade options involving center Jusuf Nurkic and one of their recently acquired first-round picks, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. The team aims to acquire a starting-caliber player or a high-level rotation piece to bolster their roster, citing league sources.

This follows the Suns’ recent trade with the Utah Jazz, where Phoenix sent its 2031 unprotected first-round pick in exchange for three future first-round picks in 2025, 2027, and 2029. The picks acquired are the least favorable selections from Cleveland, Minnesota, or Utah in those respective years. While those picks could potentially help the Suns pursue Jimmy Butler, who has listed Phoenix as his preferred destination, the team may need to pivot, as Bradley Beal’s no-trade clause complicates any immediate trade scenarios.

Suns explore Jusuf Nurkic trade options

Nurkic, who has appeared in 25 games this season, is owed $18.1 million this season and $19.3 million next season. The 30-year-old center has seen his role diminish in recent weeks, as the Suns prompted him to come off the bench earlier this month. He is currently averaging 23.7 minutes per game — the lowest since his 2020-21 campaign with the Portland Trail Blazers.

This season, Nurkic is averaging 8.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 45.4% from the field and 32.2% from three-point range. Despite his declining role, the Suns view Nurkic as a tradeable asset rather than a salary dump. Scotto notes that the team believes Nurkic could hold more value in the trade market this summer when his contract becomes an expiring deal.

The Suns, who currently hold a 24-21 record as the eighth seed in the Western Conference, have already taken steps to bolster their frontcourt depth, acquiring Nick Richards from the Charlotte Hornets in a recent trade. However, Phoenix is reportedly looking to make further moves to enhance their roster ahead of the trade deadline. By pairing Nurkic with a first-round pick, the team hopes to add a player who can contribute immediately at a high level, either as a starter or key rotation piece.

Aggressive roster moves highlight commitment to title contention

Phoenix’s ambitious approach to roster-building reflects their determination to maximize their championship window. With stars like Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal anchoring the team, the Suns are looking for complementary pieces to solidify their standing in the Western Conference.

While the Suns remain a possible destination for Jimmy Butler, any deal for the Miami Heat star will require significant maneuvering, including navigating Beal’s no-trade clause. In the meantime, Phoenix’s efforts to move Jusuf Nurkic and leverage their newly acquired draft capital highlight their ongoing commitment to reshaping the roster for a deep playoff run.

As the trade market heats up, the Suns’ front office appears poised to stay aggressive in pursuing opportunities to strengthen their team. Whether that involves Nurkic or another trade scenario, Phoenix’s activity in the market underscores their focus on maintaining their status as title contenders this season.