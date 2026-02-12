The Phoenix Suns pulled off one trade during the NBA trade deadline, but it was one they needed. General manager Brian Gregory was poised to get the team under the luxury tax, yet finding someone who fits what they are building.

For a team lacking in frontcourt size, they ended up getting a nice return. They sent away Nick Richards and Nigel Hayes-Davis in exchange for Amir Coffey and Cole Anthony.

While the latter might not suit up due to Phoenix's loaded guard depth, Coffey brings something nice. He's a versatile defender with an elevated offensive game.

The world saw glimpses of how he can be utilized off the ball when he was with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Coffey brings size and adds to the rotation. He might not get minutes that someone like Jordan Goodwin receives, but that's not to say he won't be a valuable part of the team.

He's a professional, has been in the league for seven seasons, and understands his role.

“He’s an NBA player. Amir has been around the league. He’s seen a bunch of different things,” Suns head coach Jordan Ott said before the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers on February 7.

“He kind of knows our style of play, even though we haven’t played those guys in Milwaukee. It’s more defensive, just coverages, terminology-based.”

Amir Coffey was the Suns' win at the trade deadline

A good chunk of what they needed was ducking the luxury tax. After the Suns had struggles in the second-tax apron last season, that hasn't been the case in the 2025-26 season.

Trading away Richards and Hayes-Davis allowed them to go beneath the luxury tax. Granted, team majority owner Mat Ishbia likely wouldn't mind paying for it, but it gives them more flexibility moving forward.

Also, the previous two Phoenix bigs fizzled out of the rotation for the last month. They didn't necessarily fit Ott's system of pace, space, and versatility.

Coffey, on the other hand, has everything that the Suns are looking for. Size, shooting, athleticism, and most importantly, defense.

With the fifth-best defense in terms of points allowed per game and the ninth-best defensive rating, that's their identity: defense into offense.

The Suns did exactly what they were supposed to do

It wasn't an eventful trade deadline, but one that needed to happen. Trading Richards was a thought throughout the season, especially considering how the Suns' center rotation stacks up.

They prioritize defense, length, and versatility. Richards doesn't add much of that, even with being a solid post-threat and arguably the best rebounder out of the depth at the position.

For Hayes-Davis, his success overseas didn't quite translate over. His high-post game required the offense to stall for a while. In an offense that prioritizes ball movement and spacing, it wasn't a good fit.

Nonetheless, the two players maintained a good attitude and kept injecting life into the team, instead of removing any momentum from it.

Now, both players will have a chance to have increased roles with their respective teams. Meanwhile, Coffey goes from one losing team to one on the rise.

It seems that Gregory had a vision for the deadline and executed it to the ideal imagination.

Suns trade deadline grade: B

Again, this wasn't a groundbreaking trade deadline, but one that fine-tunes the cap sheet and any roster flexibility for the summer.