PHOENIX– When Jalen Green returned from injury, Saturday's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers looked like he was as confident as ever. The box score and minutes played might not indicate, but his feel certainly did.

His first four points came from acrobatic finishes that everyone is accustomed to seeing. When Green previously returned from his injury, he didn't seem as confident getting up towards the rim.

Despite mentioning postgame in the locker room that he's close to feeling 100%, this is an encouraging step. But the more important tidbit has been how he's responded.

Aggravating an injury twice could sideline someone for a whole season, but not Green. Head coach Jordan Ott has spoken about his determination to be back on the floor with his guys.

While he is continually the team's hype man, there was obviously some doubt throughout the recovery process, and even now. The thought of potentially being injured again has crossed his mind.

But it's a part of the process when you're on the shelf.

“It’s all part of the game,” Green said when asked about the mental hurdle of injury recovery. “You’re going to have high and low moments. Some days, I have my little moments. Some days, I see the vision of where I can be and where I could get to.”

Jalen Green's enthusiasm lifts up the Suns

Being on the court and playing is what most, if not all NBA players want, especially Green. After all, he didn't miss a game the last two seasons, and then had his first major injury setback this season.

He suffered the hamstring injury initially during the team's training camp, and didn't play in the preseason trip to Macao. Nearly two months later, he made his season debut and lit everyone up.

It encouraged the Phoenix faithful, his teammates, and Green himself that not only does he fit in, but is an integral part to the team.

The infectious energy carried over, and he brought a dynamic the team never say: unwavering athleticism. Complementing his game with Devin Booker's has provided the ultimate yin and yang effect.

The latter is methodical, patient, and picks his spots. Green on the other hand, will use his speed, athleticism, and scoring prowess to give his team a needed boost when the offense falls flat.

But even with the energy he exudes on the court, it carries to the bench when his teammates are getting in on the action. What he was wrestling with, though, wasn't really seen.

The Suns know Jalen Green's injury recovery is about the long-term

Two injury setbacks in the same season seem to feel like a call to be overly cautious, even if frustration leaks out. The daily, victorious, silent battles were reinforced by a shared vision between Green and the organization, as well as his teammates.

When asked if there was anyone specific who helped him, he credited everyone and said there isn't one person to pinpoint.

Then again, that doesn't mean every day was a good one. Despite not listing anyone specific, Devin Booker, Dillon Brooks, and Collin Gillespie are among his teammates who spoke on the record regarding his recovery.

Also, the Suns are in a prime position with Green. They sit with a 31-22 record and would be the No. 7 seed if the playoffs were to start as of writing this.

Much of their success came without Green, but when he's played, he's been an instant game and dynamic changer.

The hope will be for him to be healthy for the remainder of the season. But the adversity Green endured might be a battle cry for an already adversity-tested Phoenix team.