PHOENIX– For the first time since January 23, both Devin Booker and Jalen Green will be available for the Phoenix Suns against the Philadelphia 76ers, according to head coach Jordan Ott during his pregame press conference.

While Booker suffered an ankle sprain and Green suffered a hip contusion, this is great news for Phoenix. In Thursday's loss to the Golden State Warriors, two players picked up injuries.

Ott mentioned that Grayson Allen and Isaiah Livers would be out until the All-Star break. If his two guards didn't return, it would leave a fragile lineup for the Suns.

Although guys like Dillon Brooks have risen to the occasion, getting him the extra support would help. Booker and Green attract so much attention from the defense that the entire team can feel their presence without them needing the ball.

Devin Booker and Jalen Green will elevate the Suns' offense

The Suns went 11-5 in the month of January, and a good chunk was without Booker or Green. That's not to say that the team is fine without them. Actually, it's far from it.

They create so much chaos for the defense with the shot-making, athleticism, and playmaking, among other things. Phoenix's offense is heavily predicated on spacing, and those two fit the bill so well.

Also, both have played with the second unit and have thrived. Now, it's worth seeing how Ott will use both players. They could play together for stretches, play separately, or have a mix of the two.

A depleted 76ers team might be all that the Suns need for their two guards to have a nice return game.

Still, they will need to go through their pregame routine for a final designation. And for whatever it's worth, they are set to be on a minutes restriction, but that could change depending on the game script.