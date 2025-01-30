Safe to say, Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal isn't being traded anytime soon. His agent, Mark Bartlestein, time and time again, has echoed that same sentiment. Also, if something were to happen, it would require some compromise. After all, Beal holds the cards in any Suns trade, due to his no-trade clause.

When Bartlestein spoke to ESPN, he explained how much value that clause has, and what he and Beal are planning to do.

“Brad worked hard to earn a no-trade clause. We earned it and we have it — and it is really valuable,” Beal’s agent Mark Bartelstein told ESPN. “Does that mean that he would never, ever accept a trade? No. You always have an open mind and you always are willing to listen to things that you think might be great.

“But at this time, there’s nothing we’re considering. His entire energy and focus is on helping the Suns win. So all of this speculation that people keep writing about is really just people using their imagination.”

Bradley Beal wants to help the Suns win

Throughout the Suns season, the point still stands. Beal wants to win. A team with Devin Booker and Kevin, on paper should muster some wins. But between Beal's trade rumors, as well as Jusuf Nurkic, it's thrown the team into a brief tailspin. Not to mention, they made some trades suggesting that a move could happen.

The Suns traded for Nick Richards, solidifying his place in the starting lineup. It's given Nurkic the boot and an indicator that he wants out. For Beal, it's been the opposite. Despite the Suns benching Beal at the beginning of January, he's handled everything like a professional.

He's come off the bench and has done whatever is asked of him. His selflessness was evident when he was sent to the bench. Still, the trade discussions won't stop until after February 6, and then pick up after their season ends. However, Beal's no-trade clause makes it hard for Phoenix to move him.

Even if the perfect scenario arises, there's no possibility of moving Beal, without his approval. Talks will continue to progress until that February 6 date. For now, Bartlestein and his client are set on remaining with Phoenix. As they've won 8 of their last 11, the vibes are certainly up.

Still, they'll need Beal to keep contributing to maintain their standing and solidify a playoff push. In that time, Beal might even make a case to the front office about not entertaining him in trade offers.