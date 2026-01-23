The Phoenix Suns have shattered expectations and then some this year; expected to fall off in the aftermath of the Kevin Durant trade, the Suns have embraced being the underdog and have, in turn, become one of the most difficult teams to face on a nightly basis. They currently have a 27-17 record on the season, which has them in sixth place in the West standings at present, and a lot of credit must go to Dillon Brooks for setting the tone for his team and for giving his team an identity.

Brooks is the exact kind of player whom anyone would love having on the same side while loathing every bit of him when he's on the opposing team. The Suns certainly are grateful to have him on their squad. And Brooks has also embraced being a Sun with every bit of himself. In fact, Brooks has become so attached to the Suns that franchise guy Devin Booker has become his favorite player to play with — surpassing Ja Morant.

Dillon Brooks asked who his favorite player to play with is: “Book right now. Book, then Ja.” (h/t @AndrewLeezus) pic.twitter.com/Xu8wI7zrRc — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 23, 2026

Brooks was unceremoniously ushered out of the Memphis Grizzlies following their playoff exit in 2023, and Morant appears to be on the outs as well in Beale Street. Those two went through plenty of wars together in the past. But Booker is now Brooks' captain whom he'll be leaving everything on the line for.

It's time to accept what the Suns long did: Dillon Brooks is a winning player

Brooks was especially infuriating in the past due to his poor shot selection and over-the-top gestures. The Grizzlies certainly grew tired of his antics. But there's no coincidence that Memphis fell off in the aftermath of Brooks' departure, while the Houston Rockets and Suns, Brooks' two teams since, have improved year after year.

The 30-year-old forward brings a winning mindset everywhere he goes, and though he's not perfect, he is someone any team would want to have out there on the court in the heat of the battle.