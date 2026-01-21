Despite securing the victory for his team on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen found himself at the receiving end of a brutal Ted Cruz comparison by Brooklyn Nets broadcaster Tim Capstraw.

Midway through Monday's game, when the Suns were leading the Nets 45-28, the YES Network broadcast showed Allen early in the second quarter on the television screens, when Capstraw claimed that Allen looked like Senator Ted Cruz from Texas and dropped the infamous comparison.

“Grayson Allen – I can’t look at him and not think of Ted Cruz,” Capstraw said. “I’m not Mr. Politics or anything. I don’t want to get into that. But that guy, that’s a young Ted Cruz to me.” Ryan Ruocco also joined in and claimed that Capstraw's comparison was “spot on” and further noted that Senator Cruz should “feel good” about the comparison.

Cruz himself is aware of the online trend of his striking resemblance to Allen. Back in 2017, he went viral on social media after responding to a question from Deadspin about showing proof of Cruz playing basketball, to which he had responded with an image of Allen in a Duke Blue Devils uniform.

Despite the infamous comparison, the 30-year-old finished the game on a positive note, scoring 14 points and completing eight passes in 30 minutes, helping the Suns beat the Nets 126-117. The rest of the match also saw some impressive performances from the other Suns players, including Dillon Brooks, leading the scoreboard with 27 points, while Devin Booker contributed 24. In the opposition, Michael Porter Jr. of the Nets led his team's scoreboard with 23 points, six rebounds, and four assists.

Phoenix Suns currently stand at the sixth position on the Western Conference table, while the Brooklyn Nets find themselves at number 13th in the Eastern Conference.