Friday night was as much of a disaster for the Phoenix Suns as it could have been. Not only did they lose their 14th consecutive game on the road against the Atlanta Hawks, they lost two key guys — their best scorers — in Devin Booker and Jalen Green, both of whom succumbed to injury woes and had to exit the game early.

Green felt some hamstring tightness during the first quarter after a strong drive to the basket against CJ McCollum, and this is a major concern considering that this was only his second game back from a lengthy absence. And then to make matters worse for the Suns, they saw Booker turn his ankle on a freak play towards the end of the third quarter, with the star guard rolling his ankle after accidentally stepping on Onyeka Okongwu's foot.

Suns fans have to be very worried; their offense sputtered when those two were out of the game, and they ended up losing. It will be hard for them to generate buckets without those two. After the game, head coach Jordan Ott gave a preliminary update on how those two are doing.

“Felt a little tightness. For precautionary reasons, took him out,” Ott said referring to Green, via Duane Rankin of AZ Central. “What happened to Book, right ankle. Pretty unlucky.”

“It's just tough. You feel for them.”

"You feel for them." Jordan Ott as he confirmed right ankle injury for Devin Booker. Booker left the locker room after the game on crutches, something players use so they don't put pressure on it. He was struggling to put pressure on it when leaving the court with the injury.… pic.twitter.com/oQjqmu5r1e — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) January 24, 2026

Article Continues Below

Suns have to weather the storm

The Suns have been fighting an uphill climb all season long, and they have managed to overcome one bit of adversity after another. But losing Booker and Green on the same night that Dillon Brooks went 4-18 (coming off a 2-13 night) has to sting for the league's most pleasant surprise.

Their next game will be on Sunday night against the Miami Heat, with the silver lining being that game would be at home for the Suns.