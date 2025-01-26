Jusuf Nurkic has been in trade rumors for the past few weeks, but he also hasn't seen the court in a while. Nurkic was benched after being the starting center for the team, and though that could signal a trade is in the works, he believes that he'll still be with the team past the trade deadline.

“Yeah, for sure,” Nurkic said via Suns reporter Duane Rankin. “Because we are the Phoenix Suns and new (collective bargaining agreement) and all the rules, it’s not easy to get traded when you’re over the second tax apron. Even that, I can’t control.”

The Suns have been trying to make improvements to their team, and they did so by acquiring Nick Richards from the Charlotte Hornets. That means the Suns now have a logjam at the center position, and Nurkic seems to be the odd man out. Not only has Nurkic been removed from the rotation, but he and head coach Mike Budenholzer hadn't talked in two months.

“We don’t have a relationship,” Nurkic said. “So, it’s fine. For me, just be a pro and do the best I can. Work and stay ready for whatever might be, but there is no chaos or bringing that to this team. They already have plenty of it. Trying to be as professional as I can and work my ass off for something else.”

Budenholzer responded to those comments and said that he understands Nurkic's frustrations, but he has to earn his minutes.

“There’s been conversations that have been had,” Budenholzer said. “There’s been communication, but we’ve got three or four guys that play the same position. We’re going to go with who we think gives us our best chance. You’ve got to earn your minutes. And that’s been communicated.”

There's still a good chance that Nurkic could be traded, but the real question is where would they send him. The rumors of the Suns still trying to acquire Jimmy Butler have not gone away, but it's going to take a lot for that to happen.