Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant is one of the few veteran superstars left in the league alongside Stephen Curry and LeBron James. While all three are still playing at a high level and will participate in the All-Star Game this weekend, there are not many years remaining for them in the Association.

KD was of course Curry's teammate with the Golden State Warriors while also playing with Bron on Team USA several times. The 36-year-old recently spoke on his special bond with the two future Hall of Famers.

Via Tim McMahon of ESPN:

“I always had a bond with LeBron and Steph,” Kevin Durant said. “Obviously being [Curry's] teammate. So mutual respect has always been there. It was cool just hanging around them every day [with Team USA]. It was simple and easy to be around them. It felt like we'd been playing together for the longest.”

KD came into the league shortly after LeBron. They've had many battles over the years and alongside Curry, remain the last of a generation in the league. The trio also shared the court last summer, leading the Americans to a gold medal in Paris at the Summer Olympics, with Steph putting on a show in the final.

Durant recently turned down the chance at a trade to the Warriors, voicing it didn't feel right for a reunion. Curry completely understood his decision and doesn't believe it will be awkward at all when they all play together in the Bay Area at the ASG:

“The fact that this summer we played together and the whole deal kind of adds a cool storyline [to the All-Star Game],” Curry told ESPN. “It will be fun. All of us are aware you won't be able to play forever.

“These opportunities are very precious, from the Olympics to All-Star, it adds other chapters that we never really thought were possible.”

Kevin Durant remains a Sun, but it doesn't appear they will be contending this season. As for Steph and Bron, both of their squads made crucial moves to improve at the trade deadline. We could see one of them in the depths of the NBA Playoffs this spring.