The Phoenix Suns are adding to their wing depth with veteran forward Haywood Highsmith. Phoenix came to terms with the 29-year-old during All-Star Weekend, allowing him to return to the NBA after a six-month hiatus.

The Suns gave Highsmith a multi-year contract, ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Saturday. He considered signing with multiple playoff-contending teams before choosing Phoenix, Charania reported.

Haywood Highsmith has signed a multi-year contract with the Suns, per @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/YFlz0GCpdJ — ClutchPoints NBA (@ClutchPointsNBA) February 14, 2026

Highsmith has not played a game during the 2025-2026 season due to an offseason meniscus tear. He was traded from the Miami Heat to the Brooklyn Nets in August before being released at the Feb. 5 trade deadline.

Highsmith did not appear in a game for the Nets before being released. He has not played a game since April 2025, when the Heat were swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the playoffs.

Article Continues Below

The Nets waived Highsmith to complete their trade to acquire Ochai Agbaji at the deadline. Brooklyn also added Hunter Tyson and Josh Minott.

Before joining the Nets, Highsmith broke through as another one of Erik Spoelstra's undrafted prospects. He developed a reputation as a scrappy two-way forward who played a key role in Miami's 2023 NBA Finals run.

Highsmith figures to play a similar role as a three-and-D forward for the 32-23 Suns after the All-Star break. He shot 38.2 percent from three-point range with the Heat in 2024-2025 and 39.6 percent in 2023-2024.

Once he returns to the court, Highsmith could take minutes away from Jordan Goodwin, Ryan Dunn or Coffey. Highsmith gives head coach Jordan Ott another physical, lengthy wing defender to pair with Dillon Brooks and Royce O'Neale.