The NBA Trade Deadline is on the horizon, and all sorts of crazy trade scenarios could still play out for teams. Draymond Green has been mentioned in NBA trade talks as the Warriors try to maximize their championship window with Stephen Curry. There is no guarantee that Green will be traded, but after Jimmy Butler's ACL tear, it is definitely something Golden State is considering.

NBA insider Matt Moore floated the idea of Green heading to the Phoenix Suns as a great fit, even though Green and Dillon Brooks have held a grudge against each other for a while. Moore says the two might fistfight at first, but after that, they would be a tough team that can withstand the outside noise.

Moore specifically said, “I actually think a great fit for him is Phoenix. Yes, he and Dillon Brooks would fight. But after that first fight, they’d be a tough team, and they have the culture to withstand his nonsense.”

Most recently, Green and Brooks went back and forth about podcasting while playing. Brooks reignited the feud after saying Green is not good at basketball because their focus is elsewhere.

I'm getting on dudes that want to do the podcast while they’re playing,” Brooks, who took home Western Conference Player of the Week on Monday, said. “They’re all terrible.”

“He talks too much for me,” Brooks added. “But I’m saying they’re not good at basketball because they’re so focused on the (podcasts).”

It did not take long for Green to see what he said and clap back at him.

“I don’t really feel the need to get into a back-and-forth. If I were Dillon Brooks, I wouldn’t have much love for this podcast, either, because he was annihilated on this podcast,” Green said Monday. “It possibly aided in him being traded away from the Memphis Grizzlies, where he ultimately said he really enjoyed playing. I get it. I completely get it.

“I know my name moves waves around this place,” Green said. “So, I get it. ‘Say Draymond’s name, I get a little more attention.’ That’s cute. And I respect it because it’s true. Unfortunate that he wasn’t able to make his first All-Star game.”